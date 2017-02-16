By Jon Rowley

Today you will take over 17,000 breaths. Crazy right? Many of those breaths will be short and abbreviated, without much conscious thought (pause here to take a deep breath). With our daily practice in the gym, much of what we do is designed to “get people out of breath” which helps improve conditioning and cardiovascular health. Breathing, however, is the ultimate tool to improve the general well-being of our daily lives.

2020 Fitness is excited and proud to host an excellent, two-hour seminar on the topic of breathing, with Yasmen Mehta, a coach of the US Olympic Speed Skating team. We will be learning how to utilize breathing to not only improve fitness but also improve our ability to to more effectively manage stress in our daily lives. This seminar is extremely beneficial for both the avid runner/cyclist as it is for any person leading a busy, stressful life.

We hope to have you join us Saturday, February 25th, from 10am-12pm. If you’d like to learn more about Yasmen you can do so here.

If you’d like to sign up (and change your life) you can do so online here (no experience is necessary)

Breathing Workshop from 2020 Fitness on Vimeo.