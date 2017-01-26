By Jon Rowley

“Don’t do CrossFit, you’ll get hurt.”

How many of us have heard this advice? I myself once questioned the CrossFit program. That is, until I learned first hand the correct application and benefits of functional movement. CrossFit is, at its core, a beautiful program, designed to take the training methodologies of the elite to the everyday person like you and me. At 2020 Fitness, our primary focus is to:

1) teach you the correct way to move

2) improve your mobility/flexibility

3) improve your overall fitness so that you have the ability to live your live to it’s fullest potential.

The fact of the matter is, many of us are already injured in some capacity. By that I mean that we may have a “back issue,” a “knee issue” or “shoulder pain.” At 2020 Fitness, we use functional movements to help correct these issues and get you back on the road to improving your fitness and your life. As opposed to “doing CrossFit and getting injured,” what a beginning client with a nagging injury typically sees is that through proper movement, mobility, and a little hard work, they learn to correct their injuries and build a better level of fitness along with it.

If you want to stop being hurt, learn to move properly and find out for yourself how you can heal, we would love to have you at 2020.

If you’d lik a jump start, watch this quick video for an important tip on the squat – which is what we consider the foundation of proper human movement and a great way (if done properly) to get your body moving the way it’s meant to move.

Our goals at 2020 Fitness are to help bring people out of pain, teach them to move better, and eventually get them into incredible shape which creates a lasting impact on their life.