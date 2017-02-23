By Jon Rowley

We are so proud of our our client Ann! She came in over two years ago with the modest goal of improving her strength to be there for her grandkids. Nowadays, she is an inspiration to everyone who sees her pushing herself daily to become better. Here is the story in Ann’s own words:

More than two years ago, my daughter and son-in-law started CrossFit in the old Prairie Village Post Office. Thinking I would like it too, they gave me the introductory package for Christmas. What a gift that turned out to be!

My husband was my exercise partner and motivator. When he passed away 5 years ago, I tried to continue to exercise. However, my efforts were sporadic and my motivation was low until I found 2020 Fitness.



I have to admit, I was a bit uncertain and overwhelmed at first. But all you have to do is take it one step at a time and focus on doing as much as you can. You leave knowing you’ve had a good workout and that you’ve done the best you can. CrossFit incorporates cardio, weights, flexibility, yoga, foam rolling and more. It is an all around exercise program, which keeps it interesting and continually challenging. You have a coach who helps guide you through every session, which helps not only keep you safe, but accountable.

CrossFit is not only for the young and fit. You will will see all body types and ages. Each person is working toward their best self. In my case, it is improved strength and flexibility. Especially women, as we age, do not get enough upper body exercise.

I am a Medicare card carrier and a proud grandparent of 2. I want to enjoy my grandkids to the fullest extent possible. CrossFit has improved my overall health and fitness and I can’t wait to see where the next 2 years takes me!