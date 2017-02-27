Shawnee Mission School District transfer application period opens Wednesday

Shawnee Mission School District families hoping to have their children attend a school outside of the attendance area in which they reside will have a chance to file an application for transfer starting Wednesday.

The district last year formalized a system for vetting transfer applications that established the following guidelines:

Siblings of current in-district transfer students will receive priority consideration.

The district will review in-district transfer requests first.

Remaining transfer requests are considered in the order they are received.

The district also developed an online application tool to make it easier to submit and review applications. However, families that don’t have access to the internet can pick up a paper application at district offices. People who need a paper application can get one at the McEachen Administration Center, 7235 Antioch Road, through March 31. After that, they’ll be available at the new Center for Academic Achievement, 8200 W. 71st Street. The transfer application window closes 5 p.m. April 30.

The district says it will communicate transfer decisions to families by June 15.

The district’s transfer application page can be found here.