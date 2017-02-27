Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie Village police release photo of robbery suspect. Prairie Village police late last week released the photo to the right of the man who entered the Hy-Vee Gas station on State Line Road and robbed it. Anyone with information about the robbery should contact the PVPD at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Rose column argues that without tax hike, school funding in danger. Former Johnson County Sun Publisher Steve Rose used his weekend column to lay out the potential ramifications of the Senate’s vote against overriding Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of the tax reform package. He suggested that cuts to K-12 education are likely, and singled out Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning with responsibility for finding a solution. “Cuts in school spending are not what Denning’s district wants and are not what most Kansans want. The ball is now in Denning’s court,” Rose wrote. “I would be surprised if he doesn’t come through.” [Steve Rose: Without tax hikes, Kansas’ school funding is imperiled — The Kansas City Star]

Shawnee Mission East graduate Thomas Frank to return to KC on latest book tour. Fairway’s Rainy Day Books announced last week that it will host author Thomas Frank, a Shawnee Mission East graduate best known for his 2005 book “What’s the Matter with Kansas?”, this April. Frank will present his latest book, “Listen Liberal: Or Whatever Happened to the Party of the People” April 6.