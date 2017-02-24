Westwood police report ‘troubling situation’ near school after unknown man in pickup offers girl ride

Westwood police are alerting area residents of what they are calling a “troubling situation” that occurred in the city on Wednesday.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was walking near 50th Street and Belinder Ave. late Wednesday afternoon when a white man driving a red pickup truck pulled up and began talking to her. The man asked the girl what she was doing, and then asked her two times if she wanted a ride. The girl ran, and the truck took off westbound on 50th Street. Police say adults in the area at the time confirmed they had seen the truck.

“While we cannot say that a crime was committed at this point, this is certainly a concerning situation that we wanted to make all of our community members aware of,” writes Westwood Police Chief Greg O’Halloran. “With this incident and the unseasonably warm weather, it is a good time to remind everyone of basic danger stranger skills. Please discuss with your children the following: don’t talk to strangers, don’t accept rides from strangers, say ‘NO’ and run away.”

O’Halloran said his department is continuing to investigate the incident, and will be directing officers to make additional patrols in the area.

Police say the truck was a standard cab model that could have been a Dodge Dakota. Anyone with information about the incident or who sees suspicious activity should contact Westwood police at 913-782-0720.