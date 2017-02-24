Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Shawnee Mission district says it wants to ‘respond in a responsible and respectful manner’ to concerns about SM North mascot

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 24, 2017 3:05 pm · Comments
SM North sign

The Indian has been the mascot of Shawnee Mission North since early in the school’s history.

Following the controversy this week surrounding Lawrence High School’s removal of a banner featuring the SM North Indian mascot, the district issued a statement Friday suggesting that it would look to address the concerns raised by the issue “in a responsible and respectful manner.” The full statement sent by district Director of Communications Erin Little is below:

In the Shawnee Mission School District, every student’s voice matters. We have heard the concerns around this topic, and we want to respond in a responsible and respectful manner. It is not, and never has been our intent to offend anyone. We have a longstanding history with Native American heritage that runs deep throughout our district. We respect and understand the diversities of our communities, and we look forward to learning from this matter, and growing as an organization in a positive way.

On Thursday, the leader of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma said the tribe had been made aware of the controversy after being contacted by students from Lawrence High School, and were uncomfortable with certain parts of the school’s use of Indian imagery. Chief Glenna Wallace said the tribe’s business council intended to issue a resolution rescinding the permission leaders had granted the district in 1992 to use the Indian as a mascot.

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma represents the lineage of the band of Shawnee who were forced from Ohio to northeast Kansas following the Indian Removal Act of 1830. Once in Kansas, many of the relocated Shawnee attended classes at the Shawnee Indian Mission, founded in what is present-day Fairway in 1839 by missionary Thomas Johnson, a southern native and slaveholder who was sent to Kansas by the Methodist church. Children from other native American tribes attended school at the facility as well. In the mid-1850s, a move by the United States government to reduce the size of land granted to the Shawnee in Kansas combined with threats made to their people by white settlers in the lead up to the Civil War era forced another Shawnee migration. By the end of the 1860s, the majority of the Shawnee who had been living in northeast Johnson County had moved south to land controlled by the Cherokee in northeast Oklahoma.

The district did not directly address an inquiry about whether it would consider changing the SM North mascot if the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma does formally rescind the permission it gave 25 years ago.

The Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway is the namesake of USD 512.

The Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway is the namesake of USD 512.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Shawnee Mission School District

Comments

Comments

Related

SMNorth_Sign_int16

Shawnee chief says tribe plans to rescind 1992 resolution giving school district permission to use Indian mascot

SM North chooses new students every year to dress as the mascot for athletic events.

District stands by Shawnee Mission North’s Indian mascot after Lawrence High removes banner from school

Jane Elliott on stage in the Shawnee Mission East auditorium Thursday night. Photo via Elliott on Facebook.

Shawnee Mission East administration sends apology notice to parents after complaints following Jane Elliott presentation

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.