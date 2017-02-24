Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Report suggests new fast-casual restaurant coming to former Bruce Smith Drugs space

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 24, 2017 11:00 am · Comments

A report from the Kansas City Star’s Joyce Smith on Thursday suggests that the now-vacant Bruce Smith Drugs space will be the home of a new fast-casual restaurant to be developed by Jo Marie Scaglia, who founded The Mixx in 2005.

A spokesman for The Village Shops said he could not confirm the report, which suggests that Scaglia has signed a lease for the space and hopes to open her new restaurant there this fall, but that they may have an announcement ready to make next week.

Bruce Smith Drugs operated in the nearly 4,000 square foot space at the shopping center for more than 60 years before closing to the public in November. Owners had hoped to reorganize the operation and reopen, but announced in January that the beloved drug store was closed for good. Last week, however, Bruce Smith staff announced that they would be heading the creation of a new pharmacy operation within the Village Shops Hen House.

