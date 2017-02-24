Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should Rep. Kevin Yoder attend an in-person town hall?

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 24, 2017 3:14 pm · Comments
Rep. Kevin Yoder talking to a constituent during an open house at his Overland Park office in November.

Republican legislators across the country have been facing animated crowds at town hall meetings in their districts in recent weeks, as concern grows among supporters of the Affordable Care Act about Republican plans to alter or replace the law.

Locally, however, U.S. Reps have avoided the kind of contentious scenes that have played out in other areas by keeping a lower profile. Missouri Rep. Vicky Hartzler has declined invitations to participate in town halls saying that “there’s better ways to communicate” than by having in-person appearances for herself or her staff.

On Wednesday, the group Indivisible KC invited four Kansas officials — Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran and Reps. Lynn Jenkins and Kevin Yoder — to a town hall event at Overland Park Christian Church, though none of them attended.

Rep. Yoder told the Kansas City Star’s Bryan Lowry that he had chosen instead to host a “telephone town hall,” where constituents could call in and ask questions, on Thursday because it was more convenient for most people than an in-person event. He also met with 10 supporters of the ACA at an area restaurant for an in-person discussion Tuesday.

Still, the call from some constituents for Yoder to schedule an in-person town hall event continues to grow. Do you think Yoder should hold an in-person town hall event to get feedback from constituents on the ACA? Or do you think such events are unproductive?

Categories : Prairie Village

Photo via Brad Clinesmith on Flickr.

