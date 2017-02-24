Prairie Village police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Hy-Vee Gas

Prairie Village police this morning are looking for the man who held up a State Line Road gas station with a handgun.

Police say the suspect, described as a black man standing 5’5″ to 5’7″ and with a medium build, entered the Hy-Vee Gas station around 8 p.m. Thursday brandishing a black handgun and demanding cash from the clerk. The suspect appeared to be in his 20s. He was wearing hooded sweatshirt with a black chest and back and grey hood and sleeves, black jeans and black shoes.

The clerk complied with the robber’s request and delivered an undisclosed amount of money. The robber then fled the scene on foot, running to the southwest.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 913-642-6868 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.