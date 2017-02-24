Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 24, 2017 7:38 am · Comments

Brownback_Skidmore

As Brownback attends CPAC in DC, Rep. Clayton says she hopes “he doesn’t come back.” Gov. Sam Brownback’s move to leave the state for D.C. to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference, the winter National Governors Association meeting and meet with President Donald Trump struck some legislators the wrong way. Coming days after his decision to veto a tax bill that would have injected revenue into a state budget that has faced shortfalls since the passage of the 2012 tax cuts, Brownback’s trip was seen as disrespectful by some legislators. ““I hope he doesn’t come back,” said Rep. Stephanie Clayton. “I wish him the best. I hope that he remains in Washington and takes a new position and lets us govern here.” [In political trouble in Kansas, Brownback heads for friendly national stage — McClatchy Washington Bureau]

Merriam hires new assistant city administrator. Merriam has hired Meredith Hauck to take over the role previously filled by Chris Engel before he became Merriam city administrator last year. Hauck most recently served as assistant city administrator in Raymore, Mo. “The City of Merriam continues to improve the quality of life for its residents,” Hauck said. “I feel this is a great time to join Team Merriam, and look forward to making contributions to the community.”

Shawnee Mission Health earns cardiac reaccreditation. The Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care recently announced that it would be giving reaccreditation for Chest Pain with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention — commonly known as angioplasty — to the Chest Pain Center at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. To continue to hold the accreditation, the center had to demonstrate use of the most current evidence-based standards and protocols for reducing time to treatment in the early stages of a heart attack.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup, Prairie Village

Comments

Comments

Related

Rep. Kevin Yoder talking to a constituent during an open house at his Overland Park office in November.

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Should Rep. Kevin Yoder attend an in-person town hall?

Photo via Brad Clinesmith on Flickr.

Roeland Park issues new special signage permit to Liberty Tax, but concerns that signs have ‘pushed the envelope’ linger

Roeland Park had an initial work day at Nall Park earlier this month. A second session is planned for mid-March.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.