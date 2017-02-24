Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

As Brownback attends CPAC in DC, Rep. Clayton says she hopes “he doesn’t come back.” Gov. Sam Brownback’s move to leave the state for D.C. to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference, the winter National Governors Association meeting and meet with President Donald Trump struck some legislators the wrong way. Coming days after his decision to veto a tax bill that would have injected revenue into a state budget that has faced shortfalls since the passage of the 2012 tax cuts, Brownback’s trip was seen as disrespectful by some legislators. ““I hope he doesn’t come back,” said Rep. Stephanie Clayton. “I wish him the best. I hope that he remains in Washington and takes a new position and lets us govern here.” [In political trouble in Kansas, Brownback heads for friendly national stage — McClatchy Washington Bureau]

Merriam hires new assistant city administrator. Merriam has hired Meredith Hauck to take over the role previously filled by Chris Engel before he became Merriam city administrator last year. Hauck most recently served as assistant city administrator in Raymore, Mo. “The City of Merriam continues to improve the quality of life for its residents,” Hauck said. “I feel this is a great time to join Team Merriam, and look forward to making contributions to the community.”

Shawnee Mission Health earns cardiac reaccreditation. The Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care recently announced that it would be giving reaccreditation for Chest Pain with Percutaneous Coronary Intervention — commonly known as angioplasty — to the Chest Pain Center at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. To continue to hold the accreditation, the center had to demonstrate use of the most current evidence-based standards and protocols for reducing time to treatment in the early stages of a heart attack.