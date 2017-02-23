Westwood provides comprehensive plan draft ahead of community meeting March 6

The city of Westwood has made public the latest draft of its comprehensive planning document, which would inform the city’s planning commission and council on acceptable land uses for future projects in the northeast Johnson County city.

The potential of adding medium-density residential facilities as part of mixed-use projects in the future has prompted pushback from some Westwood residents, who have shown up at planning commission and city council meetings to suggest that the city should be looking to restrict new housing development to single family homes. A group of residents organized a reconvening of the long-defunct Westwood Neighborhood Association last year in response to the comprehensive planning process.

Last week, Westwood Mayor John Yé sent a note to residents saying that the council and planning commission were committed to making the comprehensive planning process as transparent as possible, and that suggestions otherwise were wholly unfounded. The city published notice of the March 6 public hearing on the comprehensive plan Feb. 14, and is encouraging all interested persons to attend.

“All interested parties are encouraged to attend and provide comments on the draft plan document during the public hearing portion of the meeting,” read a note included in the city’s email newsletter Wednesday. “If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact your Elected Officials or City Hall at (913) 362-1550 or by email.”

The planning commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 6 at Westwood City Hall. You can find a draft of the comprehensive planning document here.