Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Westwood provides comprehensive plan draft ahead of community meeting March 6

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 23, 2017 9:13 am · Comments

Westwood_City_Hall_winter2015

The city of Westwood has made public the latest draft of its comprehensive planning document, which would inform the city’s planning commission and council on acceptable land uses for future projects in the northeast Johnson County city.

The potential of adding medium-density residential facilities as part of mixed-use projects in the future has prompted pushback from some Westwood residents, who have shown up at planning commission and city council meetings to suggest that the city should be looking to restrict new housing development to single family homes. A group of residents organized a reconvening of the long-defunct Westwood Neighborhood Association last year in response to the comprehensive planning process.

Last week, Westwood Mayor John Yé sent a note to residents saying that the council and planning commission were committed to making the comprehensive planning process as transparent as possible, and that suggestions otherwise were wholly unfounded. The city published notice of the March 6 public hearing on the comprehensive plan Feb. 14, and is encouraging all interested persons to attend.

“All interested parties are encouraged to attend and provide comments on the draft plan document during the public hearing portion of the meeting,” read a note included in the city’s email newsletter Wednesday. “If you have any questions please do not hesitate to contact your Elected Officials or City Hall at (913) 362-1550 or by email.”

The planning commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. March 6 at Westwood City Hall. You can find a draft of the comprehensive planning document here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Westwood

Comments

Comments

Related

Roasterie_WW-ext

Roasterie Cafe, Eat Fit Go planning for openings at Woodside Village in Westwood

Westwood Mayor John Yé.

Westwood mayor fears divided national politics may be fostering distrust at local level

The Roasterie cafe planned for Woodside Village will include seating for 24 on a covered patio.

The Roasterie to open cafe in Woodside Village development in Westwood

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.