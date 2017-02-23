Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 23, 2017 7:00 am · Comments
Roeland Park had an initial work day at Nall Park earlier this month. A second session is planned for mid-March.

Roeland Park hosting community work day for Nall Park. Roeland Park’s parks and recreation staff is asking the community to help prepare the park for the creation of a new trail there. The city will host a work day at the site in collaboration with Urban Trail Co., which will build the new trail, to clear honeysuckle from the wooded area of the park site. The work day will be 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 12. More information is here.

Former Overland Park police officer pleads guilty after threatening woman on social media. Former Overland Park Police Officer Rodney Lee Wilson on Wednesday pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges including assault as a result of threats he made to a Dallas woman and her daughter after the assassination of police officers there during a protest. The woman had made comments supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. [Former Overland Park police officer pleads guilty in Facebook threat case — Kansas City Star]

Shawnee Mission Deputy Superintendent Kenny Southwick named to Ingrams “Icons of Education” list. Deputy Superintendent Kenny Southwick is among those honored on Ingrams magazine’s 2017 Icons of Education list. Southwick, who was superintendent in Belton before coming to Shawnee Mission, has been in education for more than four decades. [Deputy superintendent named Icon of Education — Shawnee Mission School District]

Clayton criticizes Senate for failing to overrider Brownback veto on tax bill. Rep. Stephanie Clayton was among the House members upset that their counterparts in the Senate failed to follow their lead in overriding Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of the tax bill that would undo much of the 2012 cuts. “This lack of intestinal fortitude on their part is very disappointing,” she said. [Gov. Sam Brownback’s tax policies survive — barely — after Kansas Senate vote — Kansas City Star]

