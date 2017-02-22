Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

NEJC reps lobby for restoration of teacher due process on House floor; amendment advances to Senate. After House Education Chair Clay Aurand chose against convening his committee on Monday, thus blocking a vote on the proposal, northeast Johnson County Rep. Jerry Stogsdill helped front an effort to bring the teacher due process rights bill he’d hoped to vote on in committee to the House floor. Legislators moved to add the provision as an amendment to a bill dealing with arbitration. Stogsdill and Rep. Brett Parker, both freshman Democrats, both spoke on the floor in support of the measure. The bill ultimately passed 68-54 with all northeast Johnson County representatives voting for it and will head to the Senate for consideration. [Kansas House advances bill restoring teacher tenure — Topeka Capital-Journal]

Shawnee Mission East basketball coach tallies 400th win. The Lancers boys basketball team’s 62-56 over Lawrence High on Tuesday was a significant milestone for longtime coach Shawn Hair. The victory was the 400th in Hair’s career. Hair is currently in his 21st season as Lancers head coach.

Former Miege QB Montell Cozart announces transfer from KU. Former Bishop Miege quarterback Montell Cozart announced Tuesday that he would be leaving the University of Kansas after four years and would seek to transfer to another school for his final year of eligibility. Cozart is the second former Miege QB to announce he was leaving the Jayhawks program in recent weeks. Ryan Willis announced he was transferring from KU to Virginia Tech last month. [Montell Cozart transferring from Kansas — KUSports.com]

Roeland Park police recognized for traffic safety. The Roeland Park Police Department has for the third year in a row received the state of Kansas’s top award for community traffic safety. Just 25 communities in Kansas received the honor.