Looking to expand park size, Merriam purchasing property adjacent to Varva Park

The city of Merriam has entered into an agreement to purchase a residential property that borders Varva Park on the east. The purchase will allow the city to expand the footprint of the park, which sits just to the south of the current Merriam Aquatic Center property, by approximately one acre.

The land acquisition could also provide the city with some strategic space if it ends up pursing the development of a new community center and aquatics center on the Varva Park site, as envisioned as an option in its Facilities Master Plan. Last week the city council also voted to take consideration of making only minimal repairs to the Irene B. French Community Center off the table, leaving either more extensive renovations to the French facility or the development of a new facility on the Varva Park site as viable options.

The purchase price for the property, which includes a single family home, was $300,000. Merriam Communications and Public Engagement Manager Andy Graham said the purchase transaction is expected to close in March. Police and fire crews are planning to use the home on the property for training exercises prior to its demolition.