Roasterie Cafe, Eat Fit Go planning for openings at Woodside Village in Westwood

Work is under way to bring two new tenants to Woodside Village in Westwood in the near future.

Developer Blair Tanner said Eat Fit Go expects to be able to open its new location at the mixed-use development in the coming couple of weeks. A new Roasterie Cafe is currently under construction as well, and has an expected opening date set for May.

Eat Fit Go, which offers ready-to-pick-up meals made with fresh, never frozen ingredients, opened its second Kansas City area location at Corinth Square in Prairie Village in December. It also has a location at Hawthorne Plaza in Overland Park and plans for another new location at 48th Street and Main near the Plaza. The new Eat Fit Go space at Woodside Village will be next to Ulah, a men’s clothing store that fronts Rainbow Blvd., which opened last fall.

The Roasterie Cafe will be on the 47th Place side of the property, and will feature a roomy interior with seating for up to 77 as well as an outdoor patio with additional seating for 24.

With the opening of Eat Fit Go and The Roasterie Cafe, there will be just two retail spaces remaining for lease at the development. Tanner said his company has been in “conversations with a lot of restaurant groups” about those suites, but didn’t have any deals finalized at this point.