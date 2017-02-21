Overland Park house fire displaces family of 4, but results in no injuries

Four Overland Park residents will be staying with extended family after a fire Monday night caused significant smoke damage to their home.

Crews from the Overland Park Fire Department and Consolidated Fire District No. 2 received a call for service to the house in the 9500 block of Lowell Avenue, between Metcalf Avenue and Antioch Road, just before 10:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, firefighters found heavy smoke billowing from the garage of the house. All of the occupants were able to get out of the structure safely.

While firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the blaze quickly, the garage and the adjacent hallway suffered major fire damage. Smoke from the fire spread throughout the house causing significant damage as well.

Fire investigators say the residents believe a lighter that malfunctioned could have sparked the blaze, but the cause is still under investigation.

Video from the scene courtesy of the Overland Park Fire Department is embedded below: