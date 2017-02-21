Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Services set for Saturday for Consolidated Fire District No. 2 firefighter Jim Bell. A funeral for CFD2 firefighter Jim Bell, who died last week after a skiing accident, will be held at 10 a.m. this coming Saturday, Feb. 25 at Westside Family Church in Lenexa. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church as well. Johnson County firefighters have launched a Go Fund Me campaign for Bell’s family, specifically to help fund future education opportunities for his two sons. You can find the page here.

Roeland Park says WCA will be collecting missed yard waste today. Roeland Park was alerted by WCA on Monday that crews may not be able to pick up all of the yard waste on their normal Monday routes. The company plans to send crews out Tuesday morning to collect in areas missed Monday.

Star profiles Shawnee Mission East teacher, martial artist David Muhammad. Shawnee Mission East social studies teacher David Muhammad, who is also a talented martial artist on the U.S. Karate team, got a lengthy feature in the Star this week. [SM East teacher is a Muslim rapper and karate champ — and to students, just plain cool — Kansas City Star]