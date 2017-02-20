Overland Park police searching for a man whose vehicle was found near Corporate Woods park

Overland Park police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man they are calling a missing person.

Police found a vehicle belonging to Fredrick J. Jones, 32, in the 9300 block of Indian Creek Parkway, adjacent to the park along the northern edge of Corporate Woods that abuts I-435. Jones is approximately 6’0″ and weighs around 150 lbs. He has brown hair that is shoulder length and brown eyes. Police say he has several tattoos, including skulls on his right arm, an American flag on his left arm. He also has a tattoo on his left index finger of the infinity sign.

Anyone with information about Jones’s whereabouts should contact Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.