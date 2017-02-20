Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Lancer crowd welcomes “6th man” Tyler Regier, 4 year old cancer survivor. A year after receiving a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment for pediatric cancer, 4 year old Tyler Regier was welcomed ahead of the Shawnee Mission East basketball game Friday as the Lancers’ “6th Man” as part of a ceremony organized by the Pinky Swear Foundation. Through the foundation, the SM East community helped raise funds to benefit families battling pediatric cancer pay for non-medical expenses.

Shawnee Indian Mission holding public discussion on strategic planning Wednesday. Organizers of a strategic planning session for the future of the Shawnee Indian Mission are asking interested participants to RSVP by today, Feb. 20. The Shawnee Indian Mission Foundation has been working with a professional planning organization to help develop possible directives for the group moving forward. Find out more information about the event here.

Prairie Village accepting Arbor Day Honoree nominations through Feb. 28. The Prairie Village Tree Board’s annual Arbor Day Honoree announcement is coming this spring, but residents still have a few more days to put in nominations. The award recognizes current and former Prairie Village residents who “have had a positive and lasting impact on the community.” You can find out more information about the award and how to make a nomination here.