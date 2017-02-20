Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Bruce Smith Drugs staff moving to new Hen House Pharmacy at Village Shops

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 20, 2017

Bruce Smith Drugs may not be coming back, but some faces familiar to longtime customers of the now-shuttered Village Shops pharmacy will be returning to the area soon.

In an announcement on Facebook Friday, Bruce Smith’s owners said they will be transferring some of their operations to a new pharmacy within the Hen House grocery store at the Village Shops.

“We are thrilled to announce that in April 2017, Bruce Smith Drug will be Hen House Pharmacy in the Village! We’ll announce an opening date as soon as we have one,” reads the message. “Debbie, Charisse, and Joe can’t wait to see you and your families again!”

Plans call for Hen House to convert the area that currently houses seating for in-store dining at the front of the shop into a new pharmacy facility. Hen House currently has pharmacies at its Fairway and Merriam locations.

Bruce Smith owners announced in January that they would not be able to reopen the store, which debuted at the Village Shops back in 1955. The drug store initially closed in November as part of what owners characterized as a restructuring. At the time, owners said they had hopes of reopening in the following weeks.

