Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 17, 2017 6:59 am · Comments

House vote Thursday sends tax reform package to Senate this morning. With a 76-43 vote — narrower than the 83-39 vote giving the bill initial approval Wednesday — the Kansas House of Representatives on Thursday voted to send a bill largely undoing the 2012 tax cuts to the Senate for consideration. All of northeast Johnson County’s representatives voted in favor of the bill, HB 2178. The Senate is expected to take it up this morning after caucus meetings. [Kansas House advances bills raising taxes, borrowing from fund, freezing pension contribution levels — Topeka Capital-Journal]

Prairie Village looking for submissions for Future of the Arts show. Prairie Village will be holding a juried arts show for work created by youth this April. The application deadline is February 26. Visit the city’s website here for more information.

Burn restrictions and advisories remain in effect. The burn advisory issued by Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and the temporary burn ban issued by the Overland Park Fire Department for the cities of Overland Park and Merriam remain in effect as dry conditions persist.

