Consolidated Fire District No. 2 mourns the loss of firefighter Jim Bell

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 today is mourning the loss of firefighter Jim Bell, who died early Friday morning after sustaining serious injuries in a skiing accident while on vacation with his family earlier this week.

“Jim was a great firefighter, father, son and friend,” wrote CFD2 Chief Tony Lopez on the department’s Facebook page.

During his time as a firefighter, Bell assisted in a number of rescue and recovery efforts, including responding to the Greensburg, Kan., tornadoes in 2007.

Details about services for Bell will be released at a later date.