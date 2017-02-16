Shawnee Mission teams place high in state 2-speaker debate competition

Shawnee Mission students continue to shine at the highest levels of state debate competition.

At the class 6A two-speaker state tournament held at Blue Valley Southwest High School late last month, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Julian Kuffour and Lily Ottinger beat out Carolyn Hassett and Nick Massa of SM East for first place. SM West’s Andy Hui and Caleb Verin finished in third place, and SM East’s Christopher Munar and Nico Rodriguez-Hanley tied for fourth place with a team from Blue Valley West.

SM East, which is coached by teacher Trey Witt, won the two-speaker division in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In 2015 and 2016, the team “closed out” the two speaker state tournament by having two of its teams finish in the top two slots.