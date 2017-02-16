Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Shawnee Mission teams place high in state 2-speaker debate competition

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 16, 2017 9:30 am · Comments
KSHSAA

Nick Massa and Carolyn Hassett with their state runner up trophy. Photo via Twitter.

Shawnee Mission students continue to shine at the highest levels of state debate competition.

At the class 6A two-speaker state tournament held at Blue Valley Southwest High School late last month, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Julian Kuffour and Lily Ottinger beat out Carolyn Hassett and Nick Massa of SM East for first place. SM West’s Andy Hui and Caleb Verin finished in third place, and SM East’s Christopher Munar and Nico Rodriguez-Hanley tied for fourth place with a team from Blue Valley West.

SM East, which is coached by teacher Trey Witt, won the two-speaker division in 2014, 2015 and 2016. In 2015 and 2016, the team “closed out” the two speaker state tournament by having two of its teams finish in the top two slots.

 

 

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Schools, Shawnee Mission School District

Comments

Comments

Related

The board of education seat representing the Shawnee Mission East area is up for election this November.

Education First Shawnee Mission looks to replicate model of Stand Up Blue Valley in SMSD area, will focus on school board races

SM South Theatre preforms "Under the Sea" during dress rehearsal.

Shawnee Mission South Theatre’s winter musical “Little Mermaid” to open Thursday

File photo of the 2014 Shooting Stars Gala via Arts Council of Johnson County on Facebook.

More than 2 dozen Shawnee Mission students named finalists for Shooting Stars arts awards

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.