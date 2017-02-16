Overland Park police searching for suspect in theft near I-35

Overland Park police say security camera footage proves the two people pictured on the right stole money from an unsuspecting victim inside a business earlier this month.

In a release issued Wednesday, Public Information Office John Lacy said security camera footage shows the individuals pictured above stealing money from a victim. The victim confronted the pair about the theft, but they denied having taken the cash. The incident took place at a business in the 7700 block of East Frontage Road. Police have not released the amount of money that was stolen.

If you have any information about the incident or recognize either of the suspects, please contact officials at 913-344-8743 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.