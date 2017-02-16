Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Blue Valley football coach Eric Driskell dies after aneurysm. Blue Valley High School football coach Eric Driskell passed away Wednesday afternoon, four days after he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm. Driskell, who turned his alma mater into an Eastern Kansas League powerhouse after taking over in 2010 and who earned a trip to the state championship in November with a for-the-ages win over Shawnee Mission East in the semi-finals, was 43. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Funeral services are being arranged for Saturday, Feb. 18 at Church of the Resurrection. The Blue Valley Touchdown Club has started a fundraising campaign to benefit Driskell’s family. Earlier this week, Driskell’s friends and fellow coaches Dustin Delaney and Jon Holmes of SM East and Bishop Miege shared their thoughts on Driskell’s character and ability to bring his teams and community together.

Traffic signal at Broadmoor and Johnson Drive down for repair. Motorists in Mission be alert: The traffic signal at the intersection of Broadmoor and Johnson Drive will be out of operation Thursday for repairs after a car hit the signal control box a few days ago. Repairs should begin around 9 a.m. and continue through most of the day. The intersection will be controlled by a four-way stop until the signal is repaired.