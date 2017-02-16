Man who used knife to attempt kidnapping of woman in Mission grocery store parking lot sentenced to prison

The 34-year-old Overland Park man who attempted to abduct a woman in the parking lot of the Mission Hy-Vee a year ago was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison on Wednesday.

Bradlee Earl Lloyd Campbell pleaded guilty to charges of attempted aggravated kidnapping, attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated battery earlier this year. On Wednesday, Judge Charles Droege sentenced Campbell in Johnson County District Court.

The victim in the incident, a woman who was 24 at the time, was loading groceries into her car in the Hy-Vee parking lot on Martway the evening of Feb. 1, 2016, when Campbell approached her with a knife and tried to force her into the vehicle. She fought back, sustaining cuts from his knife in the process, but prompting him to flee the scene. Mission police arrived quickly and began scouring the area for the perpetrator with the help of officers from Westwood, Olathe, Fairway, Roeland Park and Merriam. A K-9 unit from the Olathe department helped locate Campbell hiding on the roof of the Mission West Shopping Center across Martway from the grocery store about 45 minutes after the attack.

Mission recognized four of its officers the following month with Distinguished Service Awards for their role in apprehending Campbell.

The attempted kidnapping wasn’t Campbell’s first run in with the law, but it was his first charge for violent crime in the county. In 2009 and 2010, he pleaded guilty to charges of theft on two separate occasions.