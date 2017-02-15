Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Prairie Village police release security camera image of potential suspect in string of car burglaries

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 15, 2017 8:48 am · Comments

Prairie Village police on Tuesday released a security camera image of a potential suspect in a string of car burglaries between Roe Avenue and Nall Avenue south of 75th Street that took place earlier this week.

The department’s notice about the incident, posted on Facebook Tuesday, is copied below:

We took multiple reports of overnight auto burglaries yesterday morning in the area shown on this map. A victim’s security camera captured this image of a possible suspect, believed to be a white female. If you can identify this person or have any information on these incidents, please contact the PVPD at 913-642-5151, or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

We are proactively working to stop this activity, but need your help. As a reminder, always secure your vehicles and remove items of value that may be targeted by thieves. If you see something suspicious, please don’t hesitate to call us.

A map of the incidents logged overnight Monday and Tuesday shows reports of seven auto burglaries in the area.

Categories : Crime, Police, Prairie Village

