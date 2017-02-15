Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Overland Park Police looking for ‘missing and endangered’ man

TimFaq

Timothy Scott Farquhar

The Overland Park Police Department says they are concerned about the welfare of a man who has medical issues that require access to medication. Timothy Scott Farquhar left his home in the neighborhood near 95th Street and Antioch Road around 8:45 p.m. last night as hasn’t been seen since. The department’s press release on the situation is copied below:

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for public assistance to locate a missing and endangered person. Last seen around 8:45 PM on February 14th, Timothy Scott Farquhar left his home in the area of 8400 W. 98th Circle driving a red 2003 Ford Explorer bearing a Kansas tag of 797CFS.

Mr. Farquhar was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black tennis shoes, and a baseball hat. With a date of birth of 1-30-1968, Mr. Farquhar is 5’7”, weighs around 130 pounds, with blue eyes, and has his head shaved.

Due to some possible medical concerns and the need for medication, we would like to locate Mr. Farquhar to check his welfare.

Attached is a photo of Mr. Farquhar. Although the photo depicts facial hair, Mr. Farquhar is currently clean shaven.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Farquhar, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

