Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie Village police to conduct traffic enforcement campaign focused on teen drivers around Shawnee Mission East. The Prairie Village Police Department’s traffic unit will be using funds provided by the Kansas Department of Transportation to conducted a stepped-up seat belt law enforcement campaign between Feb. 20 and Mar. 5. The campaign will center around Shawnee Mission East, where police will be looking for teen drivers who haven’t buckled up.

Bridges at Foxridge complex sold in Mission. Landmark Realty of San Francisco has agreed to purchase the Bridges at Foxridge apartment complex in Mission. The property was previously owned by Sterling Equities out of New York. [Berkadia Arranges Sale and Secures Acquisition Financing for Multifamily Property in Mission, Kansas — REBusiness Online]

Peterson Park temporarily closed through end of the week. Neal Peterson Park in Fairway will be closed through Friday, Feb. 17 as maintenance crews work on the site. City officials say they expect it it will reopen this weekend.