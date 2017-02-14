Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Prairie Village trainer to be inducted into National Fitness Hall of Fame. The National Fitness Hall of Fame in Minooska, Ill., announced earlier this month that Prairie Village trainer Greg Justice of ACY Fitness is among the six members of its 2017 class. The hall recognizes individuals who have dedicated their lives to helping others get in shape, and includes members like Jane Fonda and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The induction ceremony will be April 30 in Addison, Ill.

On Statehouse Blend, Bollier says she expects to be targeted in next campaign. As a guest on KCUR’s Statehouse Blend over the weekend, Mission Hills Sen. Barbara Bollier said she expects that conservatives will target her in the next election cycle. “They told me all this money from the Koch brothers, millions of dollars to attack me in a campaign,” Bollier told host Sam Zeff. “I’m not here to be threatened. I’m here to get it fixed. And whatever it takes. And if I do the right thing I will be re-elected because that’s what my constituents want.” [Political Hardball Is Already Back At The Kansas Legislature — KCUR]

Shawnee Mission East graduate earns “Swimmer of the Meet” honor at College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin swimming championships. Meg Stanley, who graduated from SM East in 2013 before going on to Illinois Wesleyan University to swim in college, was named “Swimmer of the Meet” at the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin swimming championships in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. Stanley won three individual events and helped propel her team to a third place finish. [IWU’s Stanley Repeats as Meet “MVP”; Women 3rd, Men 5th at CCIW — IWU Sports]

Shawnee Mission North special needs students make Valentine’s for rehab patients. Special needs students at SM North have spent the past several days making Valentine’s Day cards for people at a local rehab facility and at Children’s Mercy Hospital. [Mission to show love to one woman has students with special needs spreading cheer all over KC — WDAF]