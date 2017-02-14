Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

More than 2 dozen Shawnee Mission students named finalists for Shooting Stars arts awards

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 14, 2017 11:00 am · Comments
File photo of the 2014 Shooting Stars Gala via Arts Council of Johnson County on Facebook.

File photo of the 2014 Shooting Stars Gala via Arts Council of Johnson County on Facebook.

Students from the Shawnee Mission School District’s visual and performing arts programs are well represented among the finalists for this year’s Arts Council of Johnson County Shooting Stars Awards.

Since the program began two decades ago, Shooting Stars has recognized the most promising young artists in a variety of practices, from two-dimensional art to creative writing to music. First place winners in each of the nine categories receive a $1,400 scholarship while second place winners receive $700.

In addition to the Shawnee Mission School District students, two other students who attend class in northeast Johnson County made the finalist list as well, Audrey Parra or Bishop Miege and Scout Barratt of Kansas City Christian.

The full list of area finalists is below. This year’s Shooting Stars Gala will be held Sunday, March 26 at Johnson County Community College.

Photography
Haley Brown, Shawnee Mission Northwest
Sean Overton, Shawnee Mission East
Haley Wright, Shawnee Mission West

Literature
Anthony Caruso, Shawnee Mission South
Sean Overton, Shawnee Mission East

Production and Design
Margaret McSweeney, Shawnee Mission East
Hannah Parker, Shawnee Mission West

Strings
Lexi Gambill, Shawnee Mission West
Joey Gasperi, Shawnee Mission East
Paige Jones, Shawnee Mission Northwest
Audrey Parra, Bishop Miege

Theater Performance
Zach Greer, Shawnee Mission South
Aleister Hughes, Shawnee Mission North
Kylie Ledford, Shawnee Mission East
Alex Teeple, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Three-Dimensional Art
Gabbi Gerdes, Shawnee Mission West
Ann Lomshek, Shawnee Mission East
Daniela Silva, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Two-Dimensional Art
Scout Barratt, Kansas City Christian
Gillian Drake, Shawnee Mission West
Clayton Phillips, Shawnee Mission East
Stella Shapiro, Shawnee Mission South
Alyssa Sipe, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Voice Classical
Erin Grochowsky, Shawnee Mission North
Haley Lynch, Shawnee Mission East
Grace Wampler, Shawnee Mission West

Winds and Percussion
Nicholas Kashka, Shawnee Mission East
Alexandra Rutkowski, Shawnee Mission South

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Schools, Shawnee Mission School District

Comments

Comments

Related

Bishop Miege girls coach Terry English says a few words after receiving his plaque for his 800th victory.

Four decades of Stags return to honor Bishop Miege coach Terry English’s 800th victory

Bishop Miege's Hunter Bentley, No. 23, and John Gonzalez trap St. James' Mary Goetz in the first half. Miege kept the Thunder scoreless in the first quarter and only allowed one field goal in the first half.

Bishop Miege girls roll on a night celebrating coach Terry English

Bishop Miege's Francesco Badocchi flips a pass behind his head to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Bishop Miege boys show how good they can be in big third quarter against St. James

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.