More than 2 dozen Shawnee Mission students named finalists for Shooting Stars arts awards

Students from the Shawnee Mission School District’s visual and performing arts programs are well represented among the finalists for this year’s Arts Council of Johnson County Shooting Stars Awards.

Since the program began two decades ago, Shooting Stars has recognized the most promising young artists in a variety of practices, from two-dimensional art to creative writing to music. First place winners in each of the nine categories receive a $1,400 scholarship while second place winners receive $700.

In addition to the Shawnee Mission School District students, two other students who attend class in northeast Johnson County made the finalist list as well, Audrey Parra or Bishop Miege and Scout Barratt of Kansas City Christian.

The full list of area finalists is below. This year’s Shooting Stars Gala will be held Sunday, March 26 at Johnson County Community College.

Photography

Haley Brown, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Sean Overton, Shawnee Mission East

Haley Wright, Shawnee Mission West

Literature

Anthony Caruso, Shawnee Mission South

Sean Overton, Shawnee Mission East

Production and Design

Margaret McSweeney, Shawnee Mission East

Hannah Parker, Shawnee Mission West

Strings

Lexi Gambill, Shawnee Mission West

Joey Gasperi, Shawnee Mission East

Paige Jones, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Audrey Parra, Bishop Miege

Theater Performance

Zach Greer, Shawnee Mission South

Aleister Hughes, Shawnee Mission North

Kylie Ledford, Shawnee Mission East

Alex Teeple, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Three-Dimensional Art

Gabbi Gerdes, Shawnee Mission West

Ann Lomshek, Shawnee Mission East

Daniela Silva, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Two-Dimensional Art

Scout Barratt, Kansas City Christian

Gillian Drake, Shawnee Mission West

Clayton Phillips, Shawnee Mission East

Stella Shapiro, Shawnee Mission South

Alyssa Sipe, Shawnee Mission Northwest

Voice Classical

Erin Grochowsky, Shawnee Mission North

Haley Lynch, Shawnee Mission East

Grace Wampler, Shawnee Mission West

Winds and Percussion

Nicholas Kashka, Shawnee Mission East

Alexandra Rutkowski, Shawnee Mission South