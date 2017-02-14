More than 2 dozen Shawnee Mission students named finalists for Shooting Stars arts awards

Students from the Shawnee Mission School District’s visual and performing arts programs are well represented among the finalists for this year’s Arts Council of Johnson County Shooting Stars Awards.
Since the program began two decades ago, Shooting Stars has recognized the most promising young artists in a variety of practices, from two-dimensional art to creative writing to music. First place winners in each of the nine categories receive a $1,400 scholarship while second place winners receive $700.
In addition to the Shawnee Mission School District students, two other students who attend class in northeast Johnson County made the finalist list as well, Audrey Parra or Bishop Miege and Scout Barratt of Kansas City Christian.
The full list of area finalists is below. This year’s Shooting Stars Gala will be held Sunday, March 26 at Johnson County Community College.
Photography
Haley Brown, Shawnee Mission Northwest
Sean Overton, Shawnee Mission East
Haley Wright, Shawnee Mission West
Literature
Anthony Caruso, Shawnee Mission South
Sean Overton, Shawnee Mission East
Production and Design
Margaret McSweeney, Shawnee Mission East
Hannah Parker, Shawnee Mission West
Strings
Lexi Gambill, Shawnee Mission West
Joey Gasperi, Shawnee Mission East
Paige Jones, Shawnee Mission Northwest
Audrey Parra, Bishop Miege
Theater Performance
Zach Greer, Shawnee Mission South
Aleister Hughes, Shawnee Mission North
Kylie Ledford, Shawnee Mission East
Alex Teeple, Shawnee Mission Northwest
Three-Dimensional Art
Gabbi Gerdes, Shawnee Mission West
Ann Lomshek, Shawnee Mission East
Daniela Silva, Shawnee Mission Northwest
Two-Dimensional Art
Scout Barratt, Kansas City Christian
Gillian Drake, Shawnee Mission West
Clayton Phillips, Shawnee Mission East
Stella Shapiro, Shawnee Mission South
Alyssa Sipe, Shawnee Mission Northwest
Voice Classical
Erin Grochowsky, Shawnee Mission North
Haley Lynch, Shawnee Mission East
Grace Wampler, Shawnee Mission West
Winds and Percussion
Nicholas Kashka, Shawnee Mission East
Alexandra Rutkowski, Shawnee Mission South