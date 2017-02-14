Dustin Delaney, Jon Holmes react to news of friend and Blue Valley coach Eric Driskell’s health emergency

On Sunday night Blue Valley coach Eric Driskell was doing something he loved — talking football while attending attending a board meeting of the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association — before he suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm.

Driskell is currently in the intensive care unit and his wife Kari has received a tremendous amount of support. In a Facebook post this morning, she said, “The texts, messages, posts, tweets, videos, prayers, and pictures are overwhelming.”

Bishop Miege coach Jon Holmes and Shawnee Mission East coach Dustin Delaney are both friends with Driskell and each had great things to say about him as a person and a coach.

“Coach Driskell is just a really genuine, good guy,” Delaney wrote in an email. “He does things the right way on the field and off the field. He helps coaches all over better their programs and better football in Kansas and in the metro area. His kids play the game the right way and he focuses on building better young men, not just the wins.”

Holmes echoed Driskell’s sentiments saying Driskell is genuine. He wrote Driskell would always ask how things were going and not even mention football. Driskell always appreciates the chance to visit with coaches and you tell it was his passion. Holmes added you could see all the values he taught his players every time you talk with him.

Miege and Blue Valley have been the powerhouses in the Eastern Kansas League since Driskell took over Blue Valley in 2010 and Holmes took over Miege in 2011.

“The best part of playing BV was the mutual respect the programs/coaches/fans have for each other,” Holmes wrote. “We knew going into the BV week we were going to be perfect. The games are always great. It was always a back & forth game. Coach Driskell would always be fired up. They were some fun battles. No matter the outcome he was always so humble. The first thing he would always say is, ‘That was a hell of a football game.'”

When Blue Valley and SM East played in the semifinals in November, it was the first time Delaney faced off against Driskell.

“We always thought we would match up at some point in the playoffs, but just never ended up that way,” Delaney said. “Our game this year was a classic battle between two great programs. Both teams played their hearts out and played with tremendous class and respect. Even though we lost, it was one of the most fun games I have coached in. After the game, we didn’t shake hands, we hugged. That’s the kind of man Eric Driskell is.”