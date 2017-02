Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Fire Marshal Todd Kerkhoff on Monday afternoon issued a burn advisory for the area, noting that unseasonably dry conditions had exacerbated the potential for fires.

Kerhoff’s order, which strongly advises area residents against recreational fires and asks people to take extreme caution when using outdoor grills, follows a burn ban that was put in effect by the Overland Park Fire Marshal for the cities of Overland Park and Merriam.

The full order is copied below: