Bishop Miege girls roll on a night celebrating coach Terry English

On a night dubbed “Terry English Night” the Bishop Miege girls honored their coach with a performance against St. James he could be proud of as the Stags community celebrated his 800th victory from Dec. 9.

Miege shutout the Thunder in the first quarter as it rolled to a 61-18 victory that saw 11 players score led by Hunter Bentley’s 15 and nine each from Chloe Holmes and Jenna Harms.

Ashley MacDonald, who scored two points, said the attention surrounding the night’s festivities gave the girls motivation to perform well.

“We were like, ‘We have to show up for Terry,’” MacDonald said. “We have to show him that we are the team he’s coaching and why he’s the best coach that’s ever been a girls basketball coach.”

The game, which was broadcast on Spectrum Sports, didn’t bother the girls as they’ve played in front of the cameras before and in high-intensity games. MacDonald said she didn’t know it was even going to be on TV until she showed up to school on Friday.

The cameras could have rattled St. James, but the Stags’s defense certainly did as they held St. James scoreless for 10:07 as Emily Kaufman hit a pair of free throws. The Thunders’ first field goal didn’t come until five seconds left in the first half.

English said the press hurt St. James really bad in the first half as Miege forced 15 turnovers in the first half. He said his team was able to do what it wanted to do.

The game was also an opportunity for English to dig deep into the bench and play some reserves who could help Bishop Miege down the stretch as they make another run at state.

Kenaja Green scored eight points while being active on the defensive end and the glass. They’re hoping this was the breakout game she needed.

“We’ve talked to her and said this is kind of your chance to do something or we’re going to look elsewhere,” English said. “She played better, I thought. I think there’s still room for more, but it was a good start.”