Bishop Miege boys show how good they can be in big third quarter against St. James

When Landry Weber goes so goes Bishop Miege and that was evident in Friday night’s 71-59 victory against St. James.

Weber finished with 16 points with 10 coming in the second half. Weber was knocking down his outside shots, got to the bucket and found his open teammates.

Coach Rick Zych said Weber is the heartbeat of the team and he helped push a two-point lead after the first period into what would be a 21-point lead with 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

“We got up and down and shared the ball,” Zych said. “We talked about it at halftime, they were on the verge of really blowing it out. Whoever was going to have the next timeout was going to be big so we said let’s make sure they have the next one. Landry played really well in the third quarter.”

Weber said the Stags showed a glimpse of their full potential in the 25-point third quarter. However, things became in a little tight in the fourth as St. James started to knock down some shots from the outside.

“Props to them, they hit some really big shots,” Weber said. “They hit every three they were shooting and I think we settled, said, ‘This one’s over,’ which is something you should never do, which allowed them to make a comeback.”

St. James knocked down five treys in the fourth — 11 for the game — but was limited inside for the most part as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Francesco Badocchi did a good job defending 6-foot-11 center Keenan Fitzmorris, who finished with two points. Zych thought his team played hard defensively the whole game.

Bishop Miege only played seven players as Weber, Semaj Ray and Ezekial Lopes — all guards — played majority of the game as back-up point guard Jeremiah Garret was out.

Zych thought Ray was aggressive again on Friday as he finished with nine points and thought Robinson-Earl was motivated as he plays with and against some of the players from St. James.

“I was more worried about the ones he missed,” Zych said of Robinson-Earl. “If he had 27, he should’ve 35.

“We talk about every game could be a different hero. I thought Joe Gleason came in and provided a lot of energy for us. The great thing about this team is it’s different every day.”