Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Senior Spotlight: Will Schneider could graduate as one of the Shawnee Mission North greats

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · February 10, 2017 8:59 am · Comments
SM North senior Will Schneider

SM North senior Will Schneider

There’s no other way to say it other than Will Schneider is an all-star. When he graduates in May he might be one of the most successful student-athletes to grace the halls of Shawnee Mission North.

It was clear from Schneider’s freshman year in 2013 he was going to be a special talent that doesn’t come around too often. When he graduates in May, he’ll have 13 varsity letters to his name — four in football and basketball, each, two in baseball and track, each, and one in golf.

Bio Blast

Will Schneider
School: SM North
Sport: Football/Basketball/Baseball/Track
College: William Jewell
Accomplishments: All-State (2016), Simone Award Finalist, All-Simone Team, Sunflower League First team (2016), First-Team All Metro, 3x SFL HM (football), SFL HM (basketball, 2015)

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Schneider said. “At North, you get the opportunity your freshman year if you come in and work hard you dedicate yourself to the sport you’re in season for you can make varsity. You always get an opportunity. All the coaches here will say, ‘I’m going to give you an opportunity. The best players will always start.’ They don’t limit you.

“It’s a big deal, but it’s a really cool accomplishment because it’s something I planned to do. When I came into high school I had a goal set that I wanted to be one of those kids that played varsity since freshman year.”

Schneider took advantage of every opportunity given to him as he helped resurrect a football team that went 0-9 his freshman year to 6-5 as a senior and making it to the quarterfinals. Schneider leaves North with the most passing yards in state history and with a state basketball title to his name. He could add to that legacy later this winter and in the spring.

He’s been a pleasure to work with for the past four years as he’s been in the spotlight ever since that first game against Free State way back in 2013. He’s well spoken and well thought out. He’s hard to not like.

During school, every day, he’s a teacher cadet and hangs out with and helps special needs underclassmen for one class including lunch.

“I have so much fun in that class,” Schneider said. “I love being with those guys. It’s not being a para, but you kind of get to be the big brother. You get to be with one of your buddies. You hang out with them every day and you love them.”

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Baseball, Boys basketball, Football, Golf, Schools, SM North, Sports

Comments

Comments

Related

SM East senior Sydney Bass watches as her ball rolls down the lane in game two on Wednesday. Bass was the high bowler for the Lady Lancers with a three-game score of 412.

Chase Tetrick, Sydney Bass high bowlers for Shawnee Mission East at quadrangular

Inductee Bill Tiegreen, left, with former head baseball coach and 2011 Inductee Bill McDonald (contributed by SM South)

Sue Clark, Christian Duke, Bill Tiegreen inducted into SM South Hall of Fame

18-month old Lula Williams was diagnosed with 4S Neuroblastoma, a neural pediatric cancer, on April 15, 2016.

Kansas City community raises funds to help SM East alumnus Beau Williams, whose daughter has cancer

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email stories@pvpost.com.

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.