Senior Spotlight: Will Schneider could graduate as one of the Shawnee Mission North greats

There’s no other way to say it other than Will Schneider is an all-star. When he graduates in May he might be one of the most successful student-athletes to grace the halls of Shawnee Mission North.

It was clear from Schneider’s freshman year in 2013 he was going to be a special talent that doesn’t come around too often. When he graduates in May, he’ll have 13 varsity letters to his name — four in football and basketball, each, two in baseball and track, each, and one in golf.

Bio Blast Will Schneider

School: SM North

Sport: Football/Basketball/Baseball/Track

College: William Jewell

Accomplishments: All-State (2016), Simone Award Finalist, All-Simone Team, Sunflower League First team (2016), First-Team All Metro, 3x SFL HM (football), SFL HM (basketball, 2015)

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” Schneider said. “At North, you get the opportunity your freshman year if you come in and work hard you dedicate yourself to the sport you’re in season for you can make varsity. You always get an opportunity. All the coaches here will say, ‘I’m going to give you an opportunity. The best players will always start.’ They don’t limit you.

“It’s a big deal, but it’s a really cool accomplishment because it’s something I planned to do. When I came into high school I had a goal set that I wanted to be one of those kids that played varsity since freshman year.”

Schneider took advantage of every opportunity given to him as he helped resurrect a football team that went 0-9 his freshman year to 6-5 as a senior and making it to the quarterfinals. Schneider leaves North with the most passing yards in state history and with a state basketball title to his name. He could add to that legacy later this winter and in the spring.

He’s been a pleasure to work with for the past four years as he’s been in the spotlight ever since that first game against Free State way back in 2013. He’s well spoken and well thought out. He’s hard to not like.

During school, every day, he’s a teacher cadet and hangs out with and helps special needs underclassmen for one class including lunch.

“I have so much fun in that class,” Schneider said. “I love being with those guys. It’s not being a para, but you kind of get to be the big brother. You get to be with one of your buddies. You hang out with them every day and you love them.”