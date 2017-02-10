The $350 million piece puzzle that is Kansas’s budget hole provided plenty of frustration for lawmakers this week, as a plan pushed by Senate leadership that would have raised income taxes in some brackets and closed the LLC loophole while also cutting $154 million from K-12 schools this fiscal year drew criticism from both conservative Gov. Sam Brownback and moderate Johnson County legislators like Sens. Barbara Bollier, John Skubal and Dinah Sykes.

Brownback said the plan raised taxes on “the real people that serve as the lifeblood of Kansas.” The moderates charged that it took too much out of public schools.

What approach would you like to see the legislature take to solve Kansas’s budget shortfall this fiscal year?

I would prefer a plan to balance the budget... that mirrors the Senate leadership's plan. that raises taxes more and cuts school funding less than the Senate leadership's plan. that raises taxes less and cuts school funding more than the Senate leadership's plan. Results Vote I would prefer a plan to balance the budget... that mirrors the Senate leadership's plan. 2 ( 5 % ) that raises taxes more and cuts school funding less than the Senate leadership's plan. 34 ( 85 % ) that raises taxes less and cuts school funding more than the Senate leadership's plan. 4 ( 10 % ) Back

