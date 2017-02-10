A 20 year veteran of Shawnee Mission School Board, Craig Denny files for reelection

After saying in late January that he was undecided about whether to seek a new term or not, Craig Denny, PhD, has filed for reelection to his seat on the Shawnee Mission board of education representing the SM West area.

At the end of his current term, Denny will have been a member of the board for 20 and a half years. Asked what made him decide to run again, Denny cited the uncertain climate surrounding public education in the state.

“Public education in Kansas is facing challenges, he said. “I believe my experience will help Shawnee Mission meet the challenges.”

Denny, who has his doctorate in civil engineering, has made a long career at Terracon, an engineering consulting firm that works on environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials projects. In 2014, he and his late wife Terry donated $100,000 to the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation to fund programs related to science, technology, engineering and math programs.

Denny was unopposed in his first run for the board back in 1997. He won easy reelection against challenger John Sanches 64-36 in 2001. In 2005, however, he faced a much stiffer challenge from Jennifer Morris, who finished with 47 percent of the vote to Denny’s 52 percent. Denny was unopposed in 2009 and in his most recent election in 2013.

Denny has officially registered as a candidate with the Johnson County Election Office. At-large board member Cindy Neighbor, who said last week that she planned to seek a new term, has not formally filed at this point.