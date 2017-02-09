Theatre in the Park to hold 2017 season auditions at new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center next month

If you’ve got a yearning to grab a piece of the theatre limelight this year, you won’t have to travel far to make your case to the casters for this year’s lineup of shows for Johnson County’s Theatre in the Park.

Organizers will hold auditions for this year’s six Theatre in the Park shows from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday March 4 and 5 at the new Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. The reservation system for audition times will open Saturday, Feb. 18, on the Theatre in the Park website. Full information on the audition process, including the forms people interested in being cast are required to fill out and bring with them, can be found here.

This year’s lineup includes four summer productions that will run at Shawnee Mission Park, one production that will have performances at both Shawnee Mission Park and the White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center, and one production that will be staged in the new theatre complex within the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center.

The production lineup for 2017 is:

Grease! : Dates TBA. Performed at the new Arts & Heritage Center

: Dates TBA. Performed at the new Arts & Heritage Center Spamalot : June 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 10. Performed at Shawnee Mission Park.

: June 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 10. Performed at Shawnee Mission Park. Crazy for You : June 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Performed at Shawnee Mission Park.

: June 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23 and 24. Performed at Shawnee Mission Park. Disney’s Camp Rock : June 30, July 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Performed at Shawnee Mission Park.

: June 30, July 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Performed at Shawnee Mission Park. Back to the 80s : July 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Performed at Shawnee Mission Park.

: July 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Performed at Shawnee Mission Park. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: Performed at Shawnee Mission Park July 28, 29, 30 and Aug. 2, 3, 4 and 5. Performed at the White Theatre at the Jewish Community Center July 8, 13, 15, 20 & 22 at 7:30 p.m. and July 9, 16 and 23 at 2 p.m.