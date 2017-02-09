Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission School District will build new elementary in Lenexa. School closings have been the familiar headline in northeast Johnson County the past few decades, but the Shawnee Mission School District will be building a new elementary to accommodate growing population in its western reaches soon. The Lenexa City Council this week approved the district’s plans to break ground on a new school at 87th Street Parkway and Haven Street. [Shawnee Mission gets green light for new school — Kansas City Business Journal]

Shawnee Mission South principal shares thoughts on student discipline in publication. Shawnee Mission South principal Todd Dain recently authored a piece for For Principals, an education blog, in which he shares his philosophy on disciplining students. “It is ultimately our responsibility to consistently defend and protect the positive learning environment, which means some students are suspended, expelled, or placed in an alternate setting,” he wrote. “When behaviors significantly affect the safety and/or the learning opportunities of other students, then it is our obligation to reset the climate by removing the disruption.” [Accountability with Grace — For Principals]