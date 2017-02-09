Chase Tetrick, Sydney Bass high bowlers for Shawnee Mission East at quadrangular

It took a while — three games, to be exact — for Chase Tetrick to find his groove, but once he did he rolled his way to a fifth-place finish on Wednesday.

The Shawnee Mission East bowler scored a three-game score of 580 as the Lancer boys finished fourth in a quadrangular that featured Olathe South, Olathe Northwest and Lawrence. While Tetrick bowled higher scores in games one and two — 195 and 196, respectively — he thought he bowled better in game three when he rolled a 189.

He started off slowly in the third frame, but a quick glance and conversation with Max Maday, who rolled a 441, gave Tetrick the pick-me up he needed.

“[We] realized we’re here to have fun,” Tetrick said. “We turned it around or tried our best to. It worked out for me.

“We had a pretty slow end to the second game. We’re both like, ‘Oh, it’s not great,’ looking at all the other high scores. We realized, at the end of the day we’re just here to enjoy ourselves. I ended up closing pretty well, too.”

Tetrick said the composition of the lane changes in the third game as the oil starts to wear off. He prefers a drier lane unlike Sydney Bass, who likes it oilier. Bass placed 15th with a 412, as the Lady Lancers also finished fourth.

Tetrick said most of the bowlers, for the boys, tend to throw on the same path, but somebody like Bass throws a straight ball. She said the more oil allows her to throw a straighter ball.

“I think we’ve bowled (at Mission Bowl) twice and it was easier to get used to the lanes; I knew what the lanes were going to be like,” Bass said.

She said the first game was difficult for her when she rolled a 128 because she was getting splits and was frustrated by not being able to pick up spares. Regionals are two weeks away and Bass is hoping to stay consistent to be able to make the varsity squad for that meet.

A few weeks back, Bass was bumped down to junior varsity for a meet and it motivated her.

“I had to get back up,” Bass said. “It was something I was really made about. I should not be on junior varsity. My scores weren’t horrible, but I wasn’t doing that good. I was able to look at my scores and I’m like, ‘I should be scoring better than this.’”