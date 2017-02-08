Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Sue Clark, Christian Duke, Bill Tiegreen inducted into SM South Hall of Fame

Posted by Mike Lavieri  · February 8, 2017 1:00 pm · Comments
Inductee Bill Tiegreen, left, with former head baseball coach and 2011 Inductee Bill McDonald (contributed by SM South)

The fraternity that is the Shawnee Mission South Raider Athletic Hall of Fame grew by three as it added Sue Clark, Christian Duke and Bill Tiegreen.

Clark was a member of the back-to-back state championship tennis team in 1974 and 1975. She won the doubles state championship in 1974 as a sophomore, and then won the singles championship in 1975 and 1976. She won all her duals and tournaments in those years, as well as being the first ever Sunower League Champion in 1976. In addition to tennis, she was a member of student council, pep club and symphonic band. Clark played tennis collegiately at Arizona State, where she advanced to the finals all four of her years. She was also a Pac-8 singles champion.

Duke is the youngest inductee into the Hall of Fame and the first soccer player inducted. During his junior and senior seasons at SM South, Duke earned First Team designations at every level of consideration — All-League, All-JoCo, All-Metro, All-NE Region and All-State. Soccer America magazine featured him as a “Star of the Future,” which proved true as Christian played collegiately at the University of San Diego and was drafted by Sporting KC.

Tiegreen was the first athletic director at Shawnee Mission South from 1966-1992. During his tenure, the Raiders won 52 team state title and presided over what may be the most dominant decade in big-school KSHSAA sports in the 1970s as SM South won 30 team state titles and 100 individual state championships. Tiegreen is the first administrator inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Inductee Sue Clark, center, her mother to the left and ceremony host Dave Stewart, SM South Class of 1975

Former SM South soccer coach Travis Gatewood, Cynthia Herdt (Duke’s mother), Chris Duke (Duke's father) and Rocky the Raider. Duke was unable to make the ceremony as he is in Tucson, Ariz., for Sporting KC's preseason.

