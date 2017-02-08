Overland Park police looking for man who broke into Santa Fe Trail Elementary overnight

Overland Park police this afternoon put out a call for help identifying a man who broke into Santa Fe Trail Elementary School just after midnight.

Police say the suspect is a slim white male between 6′ and 6’2″ in height. He was wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, dark Nike sneakers and a pair of distressed denim jeans. Police say the man fled the scene southbound on Walmer Street in a maroon sedan.

Security footage appears to show the man using a fire extinguisher to attempt to enter a door:

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Overland Park police at 913-895-6300 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.