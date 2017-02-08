Looking to provide easier access to range of mental health services, duo open new practice in Prairie Village

As directors at Signature Psychiatric Hospital in the northland, Amber Reed, LSCSW, LCAC, and James McMillan, LCPC, often found themselves struggling to find the right next steps for for some of the hospital’s patients.

Some would need fairly intensive outpatient care. Some would need connection with a therapist who specialized in a particular area. Others would need access to a range of services.

“[What we saw was that] one of the things that’s missing in mental health is for people who are dealing with a variety of things to be able to come to one place and say I can get these needs met here,” Reed said.

So Reed and McMillian teamed up to open a new practice designed to fill what they saw as a significant gap in the market. Resolve Counseling, the duo’s first private practice, opened its doors in the Logan Logan & Watson building at Corinth Square in Prairie Village last month.

In addition to Reed, who specializes in treating women 16 and older who are going through transition periods in their life as well as patients coping with substance abuse disorders and their families, and McMillan, who focuses on trauma, grief and couples counseling, Resolve has seven other practitioners who offer a variety of services on site. There are therapists who specialize in working with very young clients (there’s a playroom on site), adolescents and geriatric patients. A chiropractor offers hours at the facility as well.

“Being connected to the hospital and the medical side of it, that gave us a chance to really see what was needed in the community,” McMillan said.

McMillan said they had also worked to make the services easy to access. Some of the clinicians accept Medicaid payments, while others employee a sliding scale billing method to accommodate those who couldn’t afford services otherwise. Reed said lowering the barriers to seeking treatment was important to them.

“There is a lot of stigma in the community about seeking help,” Reed said. “Sometimes taking that first step toward getting help can be the hardest, but after that sometimes we look back and say, ‘Why didn’t I do this earlier?'”

You can find out more about the practice on its website here.