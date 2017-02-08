Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Kenilworth family suspects labradoodle was stolen from backyard, seeking help locating dog

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 8, 2017 12:20 pm · Comments

LabradoodleReader Jamie Howell said her family was shocked to discover their two year old labradoodle missing from their backyard on Monday. Here’s the note Howell sent us:

Our dog was stolen from our gated yard (padlock on gate)… Feb 6, between 11 a.m. and noon. Her collar was left inside our yard! We live on 95th St between Nall and Roe. Two year old Labradoodle, light blonde in color, short clipped hair, 65 pounds.

A photo of the dog is on the right. The family is offering a reward for anyone who can help locate the dog. Howell’s phone number is 620-629-5285.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Pets

Comments

Comments

Related

MJ, a pit bull being kept illegally in Prairie Village, bit a teenager on the face earlier this month. Photo via Prairie Village Police Department report.

Days before vote attempting to repeal controversial breed specific ban, pit bull kept illegally in Prairie Village bites teen on face

dogs in pool2

A perfect night for a swim – if you remember to bring the tennis ball

The Prairie Village pools was full of dogs and tennis balls Tuesday night as the dogs were invited to close out the swimming season.

NEJC pools preparing to close after holiday weekend, but dogs are gearing up for their turn

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2016 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email stories@pvpost.com.

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.