Kenilworth family suspects labradoodle was stolen from backyard, seeking help locating dog

Reader Jamie Howell said her family was shocked to discover their two year old labradoodle missing from their backyard on Monday. Here’s the note Howell sent us:

Our dog was stolen from our gated yard (padlock on gate)… Feb 6, between 11 a.m. and noon. Her collar was left inside our yard! We live on 95th St between Nall and Roe. Two year old Labradoodle, light blonde in color, short clipped hair, 65 pounds.

A photo of the dog is on the right. The family is offering a reward for anyone who can help locate the dog. Howell’s phone number is 620-629-5285.