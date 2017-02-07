SM South girls basketball’s Liz Holmes, Rakeya Martin and Crimson Barker named to sweetheart court

After the votes were cast and tabulated and the winners announced, the girls basketball team at Shawnee Mission South swept the top three spots on the Sweetheart Court.

Liz Holmes was named the queen, Rakeya Martin was named the first attendant and Crimson Barker the second attendant.

“Before the game, I was like, ‘Guys, it’d be so cool if we swept,’ as a joke,” Barker said. “And then it actually happened.”

The girls were three of 10 on the ballot, which is comprised of seniors only. It’s not a popularity contest, but it’s based on, what Barker thinks, is who are sweethearts. She thinks they’re kind and are involved in a myriad of activities.

Barker is the captain of the swim team, she was in the marching band for four years. Martin and Holmes are in student council, National Honor Society, among other things. Barker said the sweetheart court tends to go to basketball players because it’s in-season, however homecoming went to a group theater students this fall.

“I think it’s really cool because it changes the stereotypical society role of athletes always win,” Barker said of homecoming. “It’s cool to see it can go either way.”

The season hasn’t gone the way the Lady Raiders have wanted, so this is a nice, positive event. Martin is currently out with a concussion and Holmes suffered a right injury in the first game, which will hold her out the rest of the season.

“I was talking to Liz about it and her ACL injury, there’s a lot of bad things that have happened, but there’s always something good that comes out of it,” Martin said. “It’s just something for us to learn from. When we’re having difficult times there are good things that come of it.

“Liz is the friendliest person I’ve ever met. She’s very kind. If she ever sees you having a problem, she’s the first one to get right up on it and she’s so encouraging.”