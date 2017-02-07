Shawnee Mission Post - Neighborhood news and events for northeast Johnson County

Rio Theatre to host TEDx Overland Park in March, speakers will address theme of ‘systems’

Posted by Jay Senter  · February 7, 2017 11:30 am · Comments
Photo via the Rio Theatre.

The Rio Theatre in downtown Overland Park will be the site of a TEDx event featuring six speakers giving addresses on the theme of “systems.”

TEDx is a program that brings events featuring the kinds of expert presentations popularized by the TED conferences to smaller markets. The TEDx events are locally organized, and operate under a license from the TED organization.

The TEDxOverlandPark event will take place Thursday, March 2. Speakers confirmed to date are:

  • Megan Felt: The Irena Sendler Project
  • Omri Gillath: The Power of (Secure) Love
  • Christopher Habben: Navigating a Relational System
  • Bonnie Hagemann: Waiting for the Fog to Lift
  • Alana Muller: Defining Your Purpose
  • Gaelynn Wolf Bordonaro: Art Therapy: International Service and Disaster Response

You can find out more about this year’s speakers and their topics on the TEDxOverlandPark website here.

 

