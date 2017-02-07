Rio Theatre to host TEDx Overland Park in March, speakers will address theme of ‘systems’

The Rio Theatre in downtown Overland Park will be the site of a TEDx event featuring six speakers giving addresses on the theme of “systems.”

TEDx is a program that brings events featuring the kinds of expert presentations popularized by the TED conferences to smaller markets. The TEDx events are locally organized, and operate under a license from the TED organization.

The TEDxOverlandPark event will take place Thursday, March 2. Speakers confirmed to date are:

Megan Felt: The Irena Sendler Project

Omri Gillath: The Power of (Secure) Love

Christopher Habben: Navigating a Relational System

Bonnie Hagemann: Waiting for the Fog to Lift

Alana Muller: Defining Your Purpose

Gaelynn Wolf Bordonaro: Art Therapy: International Service and Disaster Response

You can find out more about this year’s speakers and their topics on the TEDxOverlandPark website here.