Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Registration open for second annual R Park Soccer Clinic. Registration opened Monday for the second annual R Park Soccer Clinic for Kids, to be held Saturday, Jun. 3. The clinic, open to kids ages 5 to 9, will be put on by i9 sports and the Citizens Fundraising Initiative for R Park. The cost for people who register before May 15 is $30 per child. Each participant gets a gift back with $50 worth of goods, including a soccer ball and a duffel bag. You can register here.

Denning says he’s surprised by Brownback’s criticism of Senate tax plan. Recently reelected Sen. Jim Denning of Overland Park told the Topeka Capital-Journal that he was surprised by a statement Gov. Sam Brownback issued criticizing a budget plan floated by Republican legislative leaders. Brownback said the plan, which closes the LLC loophole and includes a small hike in the personal income tax rates for those in the upper and lower brackets, “needlessly harms the real people that serve as the lifeblood of Kansas.” Denning responded that he had been under the impression the governor “was going to stay on the sidelines until we did our work.” [Brownback takes aim at tax plan backed by Senate GOP leaders — Topeka Capital-Journal]