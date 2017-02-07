NEJC residents among Shawnee Mission students recognized for citizenship essay program

The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA late last month honored the recipients of this year’s Citizenship Program essay contest. Students were tasked with writing an essay finishing the prompt, “My generation can change the world by…”
Below is a list of the students who were honored in a ceremony at January’s Board of Education meeting:
Awards of Excellence
- Joe Toma, fifth grade essay, Highlands
- Nick Van Deventer, fifth grade poem, Rising Star
- Sandra Hogya, sixth grade essay, Mill Creek
- Ella Voth, sixth grade poem, Pawnee
- Sarahi Gonzalez Sanchez, seventh grade essay, Westridge
- Ethan Nickolett, seventh grade poem, Indian Hills
- Duncan Gibson, eighth grade essay, Westridge
- Ella Coon, eighth grade poem, Indian Hills
- Stuti Dalal, 10th grade essay, SM East
- Sara Miriani, 10th grade poem, SM East
- Margo Hunter, 11th grade essay, SM South
- Elizabeth O’Connor, 11th grade poem, SM East
Awards of Merit
- Serenity Scharenberg, fifth grade essay, Santa Fe Trail
- Carley Miller, fifth grade poem, Bluejacket-Flint
- Spencer Blacketer, sixth grade essay, Highlands
- Tabatha Meza, sixth grade poem, ApacheIS
- Campbell Wood, seventh grade essay, Indian Hills
- Renee Awad, seventh grade poem, Westridge
- Sofia Olivera, eighth grade essay, Trailridge
- Nathan Clingan, eighth grade poem, Westridge
- Laura Ratley-Baeza, 10th grade essay, SM East
- Jensen Pindell, 11th grade essay, SM East
FROM OUR SPONSORS: