NEJC residents among Shawnee Mission students recognized for citizenship essay program

The Shawnee Mission Area Council PTA late last month honored the recipients of this year’s Citizenship Program essay contest. Students were tasked with writing an essay finishing the prompt, “My generation can change the world by…”

Below is a list of the students who were honored in a ceremony at January’s Board of Education meeting:

Awards of Excellence

Joe Toma, fifth grade essay, Highlands

Nick Van Deventer, fifth grade poem, Rising Star

Sandra Hogya, sixth grade essay, Mill Creek

Ella Voth, sixth grade poem, Pawnee

Sarahi Gonzalez Sanchez, seventh grade essay, Westridge

Ethan Nickolett, seventh grade poem, Indian Hills

Duncan Gibson, eighth grade essay, Westridge

Ella Coon, eighth grade poem, Indian Hills

Stuti Dalal, 10th grade essay, SM East

Sara Miriani, 10th grade poem, SM East

Margo Hunter, 11th grade essay, SM South

Elizabeth O’Connor, 11th grade poem, SM East

Awards of Merit

Serenity Scharenberg, fifth grade essay, Santa Fe Trail

Carley Miller, fifth grade poem, Bluejacket-Flint

Spencer Blacketer, sixth grade essay, Highlands

Tabatha Meza, sixth grade poem, ApacheIS

Campbell Wood, seventh grade essay, Indian Hills

Renee Awad, seventh grade poem, Westridge

Sofia Olivera, eighth grade essay, Trailridge

Nathan Clingan, eighth grade poem, Westridge

Laura Ratley-Baeza, 10th grade essay, SM East

Jensen Pindell, 11th grade essay, SM East